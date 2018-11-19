Meghan Markle steals the show in embellished top and skirt at the Royal Variety Performance A gorgeous new outfit for the wife of Prince Harry...

On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended 2018's Royal Variety Performance. Looking fresh, glowing and utterly dazzling, Meghan stunned in a beautiful outfit which consisted of a black halter-neck top with white floral embroidery by Safiyaa, which was teamed with a floor-length black skirt and heels. The appearance was a poignant one as it was pregnant Meghan's first outing at the annual star-studded gala and she smiled delightedly for the cameras as she took her place in the royal box next to husband Harry. The couple enjoyed a fabulous performance from Take That and the cast of hit musical Hamilton as performers take to the stage of the London Palladium. The event is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron.

Meghan Markle looked stunning at her first ever Royal Variety Performance

George Ezra and Rick Astley were amongst the incredible acts, while comedian and Taskmasters star Greg Davies hosted the show. Meghan and Harry met the stars of the show in a red-carpet line-up and the couple looked to be in great spirits as they greeted everyone.

Meghan's floor-length gown was teamed with black heels

There's quite an impressive history behind The Royal Variety Performance. The event dates back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund. A second royal show was performed in July 1919 and billed as a celebration of peace. It became an annual event at the suggestion of George V in 1921, when the King decreed that "the monarch or a senior member of the royal family, would attend an annual performance, in aid of Brinsworth House and the Royal Variety Charity, once a year thereafter".

Laurie Mansfield, life-president of the Royal Variety Charity, welcomed the Prince Harry and Meghan's support. "The Royal Variety Charity was so pleased that Prince Harry was able to attend his first Royal Variety Performance back in 2015, and that now in their wedding year, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending," he said ahead of the show.

