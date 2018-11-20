Susanna Reid and Amanda Holden just wore the same high street dress and it's so gorgeous The flower dress which is proving to be very popular with ITV stars...

On Tuesday morning, Susanna Reid lit up the screen on Good Morning Britain in a stunning white dress that was emblazoned with the most striking floral print. The pretty design is from luxury high street store Reiss and priced at £235. It's a pricey buy but it's the ideal number to rock for a wedding, party or special occasion. The knee-length design has a botanical-inspired print which gives us a tropical vibe. Although a sleek shape, it is finished with a contrasting belted waist and a matching collar and even has voluminous bell sleeves too. The brunette beauty added purple high heel velvet stilettos from Next and wore her trademark mane bouncy and full - no doubt the result of a professional blow dry.

Susanna Reid stunned in an eye-catching floral dress

If you think you have seen this dress before you would be right - last week Amanda Holden stepped out in it when she visited the QVC studios to promote her fabulous new homeware line and decided to opt for the same pretty high street number.

Amanda Holden wore the same dress a week before

The mother-of-two added oxblood stiletto pumps and her hair was preened to perfection by Mikey Dash, with her makeup applied by Bryony Blake - the A-list professional who has also worked with Holly Willoughby.

£235, Reiss

The 47-year-old loves bright colours and most of her dresses she wears on screen are of the technicolour variety.

Last week, Susanna started the week off in a gorgeous navy dress featuring glittery and hot pink panels running through the centre that ensured she stood out from the crowd.

It was from Irish fashion design brand FeeG. Sharing a snap of her 'outfit of the day' with her 256,000 Instagram followers, the design caught the eye of fashion fans as it featured a flattering fit-and-flare cut with a knee-length skirt, and extra long length sleeves. With its super glam look, it would be the ideal choice for a work Christmas party outfit.

