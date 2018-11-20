Amanda Holden's lilac satin blouse is sending her fans wild and we can totally see why A high street steal for the Britain's Got Talent star...

Amanda Holden has done it again - worn the most stunning high street buy and now, we can't stop thinking about it. The gorgeous mother-of-two shared a stylish up-close shot of her working it backstage at a shoot for QVC - and it it she teams her tailored Zara trousers with the most gorgeous lilac satin blouse - which is from high street favourite Whistles. Priced at £145, it has a high neckline and cut-out, keyhole detail at the centre. With its gathered cuffs and silky texture, it is the ideal design for a night out and the eye-catching, punchy purple shade makes for such a pretty purchase.

Wow! Amanda smoulders in her latest behind-the-scenes shot

The snap generated almost 12,000 'likes' and her fans took to the comments section to offer their praise on her latest look. "Great colour - looking good as always" one wrote, whilst another added: " What a lovely colour!" If you too are loving the Britain's Got Talent judge's latest look - you will be pleased to know the glamorous top is currently available online in all sizes.

£145, Whistles

This is the second time in a week the TV presenter has worn her favourite Zara trousers. On Thursday, the ITV favourite teamed her striking striped blouse by Reiss with her current favourite black slacks. With their sleek waistband and super slim shape, the are a style must-have that will never date.

And what's more - they are cost just £29.99. Bargain! Black trousers are hugely popular wardrobe staples amongst ITV presenters.

Holly Willoughby's favourite black trousers that she often wears on This Morning are from from Karen Millen and retail at a pricy £125. The mother-of-three has worn them on numerous occasions and they completely sold out a mere three hours after she first posted them on her Instagram feed last year.

