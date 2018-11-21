Lorraine Kelly just wore an AMAZING copy of Duchess Kate's favourite dress and it's a Zara bargain We need this high street steal...

Lorraine Kelly decided to channel her inner royal on Wednesday morning - wowing viewers of the Lorraine show in a sellout Zara dress that looks exactly like the Alessandra Rich frock that the Duchess of Cambridge wore in Prince Charles's official 70th birthday portraits. The navy blue number is designed in a midi-length and is emblazoned with white polka dots. It boasts a matching white shirt collar and long sleeves with contrasting cuffs, and also has an elastic waistband, pleated skirt and a button-up front. Gorgeous! Priced at £39.99, it's currently available online now - but be quick - we predict a sellout as it is the kind of high street gem that could be worn for so many different occasions. Lorraine, 58, left her accessories at home, only opting for classic navy high heel stiletto shoes. The TV veteran wore her trademark brown hair in a sleek and straight style, with natural makeup and a splash of red nail polish.

Lorraine Kelly looked incredible in Zara

Prince William's wife looked incredible in her father-in-law's birthday portraits which were actually shot on 5 September at Clarence House.

£39.99, Zara

Released on 14 November to celebrate his landmark year, Charles, his children and grandchildren coordinated their outfits in a chic blend of navy, black and white. We bet you recognise Kate's dress too - it was first seen on the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at the royal wedding in May.

Kate's polka dot dress was by Alessandra Rich

What's more - there's another famous royal who once wore a very similar dress, and that's Kate's late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales. Princess Diana posed for photographers at her home in Kensington Palace in 1985 with her Lady-in-Waiting and Private Secretary Anne Beckwith-Smith.

Just like Kate's dress, Diana's outfit featured small white polka dots on a dark fabric, with a large white collar. What a blast from the past!

