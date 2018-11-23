This is how much Holly Willoughby's luxurious I'm A Celebrity wardrobe is worth Woah now…

Holly Willoughby's presenting debut on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been nothing short of a resounding success, we think most viewers will agree – and of course, many of the TV host's fashion fans have been keenly awaiting her outfit choices every night, too. Her new gig has even warranted a completely new fashion hashtag - #hwjunglestyle – but with so many outfits packed for her trip down under, how much is Holly's Aussie wardrobe worth? We've broken each look down, and you might be surprised – her five (so far!) pairs of chunky outdoor boots total to a mammoth £1286, and every item of clothing she's worn comes to an estimated £7886.74! Meanwhile, she's only thought to have recycled two items so far – her £315 Isabel Marant belt and a £43.65 denim skirt by Madewell. Details below…

Holly's official promo looks - £870

The star's first-ever official outfit for the show, seen in a promotional picture with Dec, was an gorgeous co-ord from A-list favourite brand Ganni. The 'Salvia' suede mini skirt comes in at £290, while her Western inspired shirt will set you back £490. Later, she appeared in a teaser clip in the iconic jungle presenting spot, wearing a 'Cobra City' t-shirt from Maje, worth £90, and a mystery snake print skirt, which we're yet to put a price on.

Holly's official promo outfit was by Ganni

Show one: £2109.09

Holly made sure to make an impression during the launch show, wearing a stunning top and skirt by cool-girl designer Isabel Marant. The lace-paneled top sells for £415, while the 'Ramie' skirt is an even pricier £510 – her 'Tricy' belt, also from the brand, is worth £315. She teamed the look with a cult pair of Grenson's Nanette combat boots, which are sold for £255. In other clips, as Dec and Holly watched the celebrities take on their first task, Holly wore a pair of broderie anglaise shorts by Zimmermann, £392, a blouse by Auguste The Label, £88.09, and a pair of Ancient Greek sandals, £134.

Holly's Isabel Marant outfit

Show two: £960

The presenter had everyone talking about her cherry-red ensemble for the second instalment of the show. Her form-fitting T-shirt was by Rag & Bone, £95, and her bold mini skirt is thought to be Helmut Lang at Harvey Nichols, coming in at £220. Choosing another pair of lace-up hiker boots, she also wore the Russell & Bromley Macloud style, which retail for £295. She accessorised with the Kirstie Le Marque White Enamel and Diamond Chunky Star necklace, £350, and another necklace by Pebble London.

Wowing in bold cherry red

Show three: £1193

Holly's next look was so popular with viewers that it caused the All Saints website to crash! She wore a gorgeous tartan shirt dress from the brand, which is priced at £128 – accessorising with her Isabel Marant belt and Maje's 'Ranger Style Booties', which are worth £370. Later, when she appeared in the Bushtucker trial clearing, she got viewers talking with a head-to-toe look by RE/DONE – her camouflage trousers cost £250, and her logo sweatshirt is £130.

Her tartan All Saints dress sells for £128

Show four: £2375.65

It was double denim for the following show – with a £165 shirt by ba&sh, £43.65 mini skirt by Madewell and Holly's favourite pair of Grenson Nanette boots, this time in the 'tan handpainted' finish (£277). When the rain began to pour, she changed into a gorgeous Chloe parka coat, which sells online for £1890! Meanwhile, for John Barrowman's Bushtucker trial, she wore what's thought to be the same denim skirt with a simple navy tee – perhaps another Rag & Bone number?

Holly's double denim look

Show five: £694

Next, Holly went back to her favourite Western-inspired style – with Angie choosing a sweet floral shirt by Sandro (£260), a gorgeous flared leather skirt by Maje (£345) and yet another pair of chunky boots. This time, they were a much more affordable Topshop pair, which sell for £89 – although they sold out immediately!

The presenter's look for show five - more outfits to come!