First look at Holly Willoughby's I'm A Celebrity style Her first outfit is by the coolest Scandi label of the moment

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly are now raring to go for the new series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! which debuts on Sunday and we've now had a first look at the promo pictures for the launch. Of course, Holly is looking incredible and we want to purchase her entire outfit immediately.

Photographed in a suitably verdant setting alongside her co-presenter, Holly looked ready to take on anything with a retro Cowgirl-esque outfit. Dressed in the supercool Danish brand Ganni, a.k.a the go-to designer for influencers worldwide, Holly wore the ultra cute 'Salvia' suede mini skirt in dark camel with frill detailing that buttoned all the way up at the front. Her outfit, which could easily be confused as a dress, also featured a matching long-sleeved shirt in the same colour with the same button features and a gorgeous oversized collar. She finished the Western look with killer black and white Cowgirl boots and bare legs. Annoyingly, the Ganni look will cost you. The shirt retails at £490 and the skirt is £290 - let's just hope Santa's listening.

Her makeup look was reliably gorgeous but nothing too outside-the-box for the presenter. Her blonde hair was blow dried with a subtle wave, her skin was golden, her eyes had beautiful tawny shadow with fluttery lashes, and she wore a reddy-brown lipstick to enhance her natural colour.

Holly's go-to glam squad - her stylist Angie Smith and her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill - are both en route to Australia to help Holly with her TV looks. Angie Smith has no doubt planned Holly's nightly get-up to perfection and we can't wait to see what her first look will be and how her wardrobe Down Under will differ from her This Morning wardrobe, or her styling on Celebrity Juice which is a lot younger and trendier.