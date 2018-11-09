Tess Daly gives us a peek inside her makeup bag – find out her favourite products for the Strictly live shows Here's hoping these will give us Tess' gorgeous glow

If you're a Strictly Come Dancing fan, you've no doubt been wondering what Tess Daly's beauty secrets are – the 49 year-old never fails to look like a glowing goddess every Saturday night, right? It seems that she's heard our prayers, since she took to Instagram on Thursday to share all her favourite makeup must-haves from Sunday night's results show – and we're all-ears. "Camera ready with makeup by @aimeeadamsmakeup. Those who know me also know how much I enjoy picking up (and sharing) great make-up tips. I love this look as it’s sort of natural glam and super versatile; it would work for day or night," she captioned the post, before revealing her top products.

Tess always looks incredible on the show

Tess' favourite mascara? Clinique's Chubby Lash – which is mega-popular for creating big, volumised lashes. "Maximum definition, no clumping or flaking = win," she says. We couldn't agree more! It's £19, and has also received rave reviews from shoppers. Sold.

The presenter's foundation of choice is Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Foundation, which she says she loves the finish of. "(It) gives really even & natural looking demi-matte coverage," she writes. Next up, her current favourite eyeshadows are from the TooFaced Chocolate Bar palette, which she says are "easy to blend".

It seems that Tess is a big fan of cult beauty brand TooFaced, since her gorgeous nude lipstick is also from the range. "Their Melted Chocolate Milkshake lipstick happens to taste as good as it looks... yum," she added. But, the cocoa-inspired shade is obviously just as popular with other beauty buffs, since it's sold-out online currently. Sob.

Tess' go-to makeup artist is Aimee Adams, who regularly paints her face for the Strictly live shows. In October, she revealed another of Tess' favourite lippies, this time a bold red, which she wore during the Halloween show. "It’s Buxom Plump Line lipliner in Infrared. Like a jumbo fat lip pencil lipstick. So good," she wrote on her Instagram page. We think it might be time to go makeup shopping…