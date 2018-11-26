Claudia Winkleman's white fringed dress is a high street sell out - and it makes us want to do the rumba What a dress!

Claudia Winkleman is embracing the festive season on Strictly Come Dancing perfectly - shunning her signature black look for colour, sequins and sparkles. Quite frankly, we are obsessed! The mother-of-three looked incredible on Sunday evening on the results show, rocking a sparkly white fringed shift dress that had a pink and silver undertone. The stunning frock gave us total party vibes and finished just above the knee. Cut with long sleeves and a crew neckline - it's the ideal number for a Christmas party and best of all - it was far cheaper than it looked. Although the TV star has a penchant for designer labels - the dress cost £100 from River Island! Although currently sold out online - it is part of the brand's current collection and is still on the shelves - so catch it while you can. Styled by Sinead Mckeefry - who also works with Fearne Cotton - Claudia added coordinating high heel shoes by Gina into the mix.

This isn't the first time the 46-year-old has wowed Strictly Come Dancing viewers with a show-stopping number. Last week, the brunette beauty stepped out in a red maxi dress that was adorned with eye-catching sequins.

The red hot number was a huge hit with viewers and that maybe because it was once again from the high street. Priced at £187.50 from Karen Millen, the floor-length design had a high neckline, and an edgy asymmetric hem.

The BBC star ditched the detachable belt and accessorised with chic black stilettos and jewellery by Jennifer Fisher.

There is one thing about Claudia's look which never changes - and that's her trademark fringe. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about her iconic hair do', she said: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea." She added: "But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

