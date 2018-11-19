Claudia Winkleman's red sequin dress is a glittering high street gem - and it's in the sale! Catch it while you can…

Claudia Winkleman's signature shade is black and we all know how well she rocks it. So when she wears a bit of colour, fans go wild for the change. On Saturday evening, the 46-year-old wowed Strictly Come Dancing viewers in a sparkling red dress that is not only ideal for your work Christmas party, but is also readily available from the high street gem. Priced at £187.50 from Karen Millen, the floor-length design features a burst of sequins, has a high neckline and an asymmetric hem. it even comes with a detachable belt. The mother-of-three added sleek black high heels and jewellery by Jennifer Fisher. The TV star was styled by Sinead McKeefry - who also puts together Fearne Cotton's on-screen looks.

Claudia looked red hot in her sequin dress

Claudia is looking better than ever right now - from her trademark eyeliner, her stylish wardrobe, to her trendy choppy hair. When HELLO! spoke with the TV star about her makeup and beauty routine, she revealed that she is just like rest of us and likes to have makeup free days.

£187.50, Karen Millen

"If I'm not working then I don't put any makeup on," the mum-of-three remarked. "On the school run I never go, 'Oh I'll put on a little bit of eyeliner on.' I don't feel the pressure. I always look disgusting and I like that."

WATCH: Claudia opens up to HELLO!

Speaking about her fitness regime, Claudia said: "I don't feel very much in shape. I try and give up sugar but it doesn't normally last – at 5pm I go, 'Right, that's it. I'm having a biscuit.'"

The presenter credits her fabulous figure to one particular fitness class - spin! "I discovered spin, I quite like that but I only go once every month," she continued. "I feel amazing when I go to spin. But I nap a lot, I sleep most of the time. If I can get two in [naps] then it's a magical day."

