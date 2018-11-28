Jessica Mulroney channels best friend Meghan Markle in a dress by the Duchess' favourite designer - see photo! Meghan's close friend has quite a following on social media

Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney first came to our attention as the Duchess of Sussex's 'unofficial' Maid of Honour at her wedding to Prince Harry in May, looking stunning in a figure-hugging navy dress on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Since then, Meghan's close friend is believed to offer her style advice and even joined the royal on tour in Australia with her husband. So of course, we're super interested in what Jessica wears too – seeing as she's the women behind Meghan's gorgeous outfits. Well, Jessica just stepped out in an amazing wedding guest dress by the designer Safiyaa, which just happens to be the exact same label that Meghan wore to the Royal Variety Performance!

Jessica shared a photo of herself in the flattering baby blue dress on her Instagram page. The stylist wore the elegant outfit to the wedding ceremony of her good friends and famous interior designers, Colin and Justin, in Mexico. The happy couple married in London's Chelsea ten years ago and travelled to Mexico to renew their vows. Jessica wrote: "I’ve never met a more joyous and warm couple and I am proud to have them as our first same-sex couple to grace the cover of @weddingvacations."

The mum-of-two looked sensational in the Adalyn Cap Sleeve Midi Dress by Safiyaa, which retails online for £765. That front skirt slit is so cool and the button front detailing reminds us a little of the back of Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress at Duchess Kate's wedding to Prince William.

Safiyaa is one of Duchess Meghan's favourite designers; the royal wowed onlookers at the Royal Variety Performance in a monotone embellished halterneck top and skirt set by the label. Have the best friends been swapping wardrobe tips?

Jessica's Instagram followers loved her dress, with one posting: "What a dress. Wow!!!" Another wrote: "This dress is amazing! Who is it by?" Well now we know and here's betting it will sell out fast…

