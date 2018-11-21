Stacey Solomon's zig zag jumper on Loose Women looks so cosy – and it's from Oliver Bonas! The Loose Women panellist wore the cool winter top on Wednesday's show

Jumper envy. Who else wants this gorgeous cosy-looking jumper as seen on the lovely Stacey Solomon on Loose Women? Twitter has gone into a spin over the cool grey and red zig zag patterned top with tons of Stacey's fans asking where it's from. The star wore the jumper on Wednesday's show and looked fantastic in it, with her new brunette hair colour. The good news is, we've managed to track down the exact jumper for your HELLO! readers (and it took a while). You can get your hands on Stacey's comfy jumper at cool high street store Oliver Bonas and it's priced just £59.50. Not bad for a key winter staple.

The Chevron Tinsel Jumper comes in sizes six to 16 and as we write this, all sizes are still in stock, so hurry. The Oliver Bonas website reveals the top 'features an eye-catching chevron shape in red and sparkle cutting across the middle'. The jumper comes in an over-sized for that 'extra comfy' feel with a tinsel finish. So festive! We love.

Photo credit: oliverbonas.com

On Twitter, followers were desperate to know where they could buy Stacey's jumper. One wrote: "Where is your jumper from @staceysolomon it is gorgeous x." Another said: "Where is Stacey Solomon's jumper from? It's beautiful!"

Stacey is styled by Loose Women stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress many ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The stylists specialise in dressing celebs in affordable high street items – just like Stacey's Oliver Bonas jumper.

