Cheryl delighted her fans on Thursday afternoon by sharing a boomerang clip of herself looking extremely cool in a velvet suit and shades. In the clip, we see the singer briefly adjust her sunglasses to reveal a sultry stare, and we have to say, she's looking stunning. Cheryl wrote: "Oh hey hunz," with a smiley face emoji beside it. Her fans went wild over the post, which received over 100k likes in just two hours. Pretty impressive. We're just a tad obsessed with Cheryl's gorgeous velvet blazer by designer Joshua Kane. After a quick perusal of his website, we found said suit which retails at (sit down) £1,800.

Yes, while the 'Juliet Black Velvet Dinner Suit' is a tad on the pricey side – it's handmade to order in London using a combination of velvet and silk – you'll be thrilled to know we've found you a much more cost effective dupe. Yes, high street fave Mango are selling a virtually identical 'Combi Blazer' for just £41.99, down from £59.99. Pretty good for a Cheryl look we'd say.

The previous day, the famous mum-of-one posted another snap on her Instagram, giving her followers a sneak peak of her rehearsals for her upcoming performance in Manchester at Hits Radio Live. Cheryl looked fab in a black outfit with cool stonewashed denim jacket with short frayed sleeves – so eighties!

The same day the star shared a boomerang clip showing her strutting her stud backstage at the X Factor, with the caption: "Walking away from negativity like," presumably in reference to the mixed reactions to her performance on last Sunday's show.

