Ayda Field's fans go crazy for her one-sleeved power suit – see photos

Just look at X Factor judge Ayda Williams in this fun one-sleeved suit – doesn't she look amazing? The TV star and wife of singer Robbie Williams shared a snap of herself in the edgy outfit on her Instagram page and was flooded with compliments from her followers. The mum-of-three wrote: "Suited Up @jpgaultierofficial @aquazzura#tuesdayvibes #worklife #powersuit AWxx." We're totally loving your style Ayda. The pin stripe detail is seriously chic and that quirky one-sleeve-on-one-sleeve-off thing totally works. We do feel for her one cold arm though… perhaps a long glove for journeys outdoors is required? Blighty is Baltic right now.

Photo credit: Instagram / Ayda Field Williams

Ayda's sassy power suit is by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, who is known for his unusual outfits. The actress paired the suit with some classic black high heels by Meghan Markle's favourite shoe label, Aquazzura. We're certain Ayda would rule any work meeting wearing this.

On Instagram, one fan told her: "Suited up Ayda looking ready to be awesome," while another said, "Work mom goals." One fan wrote: "Absolutely love the makeup and the colour of your hair!!!" There were a couple of funny comments too, as one fan quipped: "Another way of wearing a suit," with a thumbs up and heart emoji."

There were plenty of lovely comments on Ayda's beauty look, which we have to agree is pretty spot on. Just loving the tone of her hair and sexy down style – and those brows – wow! The star's eyes look incredible.

She also shared a snap of herself in a floor-length black gown with stunning oversize flower detail on the shoulder. Ayda wore the outfit for the Together For Short Lives 'Nutcracker Ball' at One Marylebone on Tuesday.

