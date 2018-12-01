Holly Willoughby's daughter twins with her mum in copycat outfit How cute is this?

Holly Willoughby's three children visited her on the I'm a Celebrity set and her daughter Belle twinned with her mum by wearing a copycat outfit. In a photo posted by the 37-year-old presenter, her seven-year-old daughter Belle wears a black T-shirt tucked into her denim shorts and a pair of sturdy lace-up boots - just like the outfits her mum has been wearing during her time in the jungle! The photo shows Belle running up to her mum, about to give her a big hug. Holly's two sons, Chester and Harry were also on set to brighten up her day. He captioned the picture: "Wish every ad break would start like this…" All three children also boasted the same T-shirts as the I'm a Celebrity contestants, with their names printed on the backs.

Harry, Chester and Belle on set

Holly posted another photo earlier in the day, which showed her kids looking around the huge jungle set. Holly simply captioned the photograph: "Welcome to the jungle..." with three heart emojis - and fans were quick to leave their sweet comments. "Cutest pic ever. Making memories. Gorgeous. Have a wonderful time," one fan wrote, while another said: "Looking good in their jungle tops. Hope they are enjoying the jungle Holly." Some fans criticised Holly for taking her children out of school, however, with one commenter adding: "Why are they not in school? Are they having early holidays?"

Holly's black T-shirt, denim shorts and boots - just like Belle!

On Friday evening, the presenter wowed fans once again with her outfit for the show, wearing a pretty linen mini dress and her favourite Grenson boots. The adorable dress is from Australian brand Hansen and Gretel, and costs £172. The presenter has noticeably worn more higher-end items than fans are used to with her This Morning wardrobe, though she has recycled a number of pieces throughout the episodes so far. Her Grenson 'Brady' boots, which she has worn for numerous shows, are sold online for £255.