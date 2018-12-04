Ruth Langsford has found the perfect £25 Christmas jumper from Zara Want want want

December is fully upon us and that not only means we're finishing our Christmas wishlists, (already) eating and drinking everything in sight but also that we're seeking out the perfect Christmas jumper to wear to all the upcoming festivities. Enter, Ruth Langsford's genius find.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ruth Langsford models her most glamorous fashion range yet – see the pictures

Appearing on Monday's episode of Loose Women, the 58-year-old This Morning veteran showed off a stunning dusty grey jumper that featured glass beaded sleeves. Glitzy? Tick. Classy? Tick. Bargain? Tick. Retailing at just £25, the sweater is the perfect way to get in on the festive jumper trend without having to go full-out with the likes of an ice-skating penguin or reems of tinsel around you - not that there's anything wrong with that of course, we're just thinking about the minimalists of us. Annoyingly it doesn't appear to be online yet but it's worth checking in-store.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford reveals hair transformation in new video

Uploading a short video of herself to Instagram standing in the Loose Women studio, Ruth actually revealed her entire outfit by talking her 582K followers through her choices. She revealed that she paired the ultra "glittery" jumper, with smart, fitted black cigarette trousers from German brand, Hallhuber, which retail for around £90.00 and very "old" silver pointed court shoes also from Zara.

READ NEXT: This Morning's Ruth Langsford wears red leopard print as she covers for Holly Willoughby

It's been a great week for Christmas jumpers having their TV moment this week in fact. On Monday, Lorraine Kelly showed off a gorgeous festive knit. The mother-of-one wowed viewers in a black, sparkly knitted jumper that featured a gorgeous large bow on the shoulder while presenting her show. Designed by luxury high street designers, Ted Baker, and available at John Lewis, snapping it up will set you back £109 but being a classic shade means you'll likely wear it year after year justifying the investment, right? If it's a stretch too far however, tracking down Ruth's bargain number is just as stylish. Win-win.