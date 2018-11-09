EXCLUSIVE: Ruth Langsford models her most glamorous fashion range yet – see the pictures Sparkle season is here…

Wit-woo Ruth Langsford! Our favourite Loose Woman has is launching a very sassy selection of party dresses for this season – and HELLO! has an exclusive look at her sparkling designs. The range, for which Ruth has teamed up with QVC once again, features three pretty dresses, including a mega show-stopping full-length sequin number. And modelling the collection herself, of course, Ruth looks amazing in full glamour mode – we know who's going to make the best-dressed list at the This Morning Christmas party, that's for sure.

Ruth looks gorgeous in her new collection

The presenter's sparkling new gown comes in at £119.98 and is available in both black and a rose gold options – while there are also two mini dresses to choose from in the new range. We're getting some major Meghan Markle vibes from the sheer-neckline cocktail dress, which will set you back £70, while there's also a Victoriana Stretch Lace Dress for £54.98. Love.

Ruth is also showing off some gorgeous hair looks in the new photos, which show her rocking her trademark blonde bob in both a classic Audrey Hepburn-esque updo and a choppy textured style. Only recently, she shared with her followers that she was updating her hair cut with some new blonde highlights and a slightly shorter length – suits you, Ruthie (as Eamonn would say)!

Ruth's ultimate LBD

The TV host's salon of choice is Leo Bancroft, where she often shares her hair transformations with her followers. Ruth is also known to use extensions, and posted a video of herself getting some wefts fitted earlier in the year - telling her fans that they were for "thickness rather than length." She also explained that she got the extensions after her hair had thinned as a result of the menopause – keeping it candid as always. We're sure you'll agree her new 'do looks pretty great with her new party season pieces, either way. We predict a sell-out…

