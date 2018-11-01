Ruth Langsford reveals hair transformation in new video The Loose Women panellist has been back in the salon!

Ruth Langsford was back at the hairdressers this week after deciding to get a subtle change to her trademark blonde bob. The Loose Women panellist took a trip to her local salon, Leo Bancroft, and came out with a shorter new do, as well as some blonder highlights. The mum-of-one posted a video of herself in the salon chair on Instagram while her hairdresser completed the final touches to her look. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many complimenting her new look. One wrote: "Makes you look younger, love it," while another said: "Looking good Ruth." A third added: "Gorgeous, I need that hairdressers."

The This Morning host regularly visits salon Leo Bancroft to top up her highlights and maintain her short length. As well as getting it cut, Ruth is also known to get extensions to increase the thickness of her hair. Ruth posted a video of herself getting tape extensions fitted earlier in the year, and told her fans that they were for "thickness rather than length." The star has also explained that she had taken to getting the extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause.

With a legion of fans, Ruth's youthful looks are envied by many, and last month, the 58-year-old revealed the secret to her looking so fresh and vibrant – especially after waking up at 5am to start work. Ruth said that she swears by a bargain £5 moisturiser – Astral – which is also the beauty essential Joanna Lumley swears by. "As soon as the cold weather starts and the central heating goes on, my mantra is to moisture, moisturise, moisturise. I like affordable skincare, you don’t have to spend a fortune if you know something does the job well. I carry a travel-size pot of Astral around in my handbag, so I can pop in and out and reapply it whenever my skin starts to feel taut and dry."

