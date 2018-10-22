This Morning's Ruth Langsford wears red leopard print as she covers for Holly Willoughby And we LOVE those shoes!

Ruth Langsford is hard at work this week filling in for Rochelle Humes – who in turn is filling in for Holly Willoughby – while the mum-of-two enjoys the half-term break with her daughters. And she started off Monday in the best way possible, dressing up in a cheery multi-coloured leopard frock from high street favourite Next. The bold dress features a red and zingy lime version of the classic animal print and has a high neckline, long sleeves and a flowing knee-length skirt.

Ruth likes to post videos of her OOTDs

The presenter posted an outfit of the day video on her Instagram page where she talks through her look. "So today's outfit of the day for This Morning, this is from Next," Ruth says in the clip, before adding: "I suppose it's kind of an animal print but lots of colours." She then talks through her accessories, saying: "The shoes are Zara, these lovely aubergine shoes with a red heel." She then turns to walk through the door behind her before realising she has forgotten her pass – oh dear!

Fans loved the video, with one commenting: "Looks lovely, love the colour Ruth" and another adding: "Go girl, Ruth you are too funny."

The mum-of-one recently wowed fans after switching up her look with a blonder hairstyle. Ruth opted for platinum blonde highlights, which she got done at her local salon, Leo Bancroft in Weybridge, Surrey. Ruth shared photos on social media of herself in the salon chair with her hair in foil, and another showcasing the finished results. "All done! Thank you @kristenmoore26… that's her with the long, golden locks… already on to her next client!" Ruth captioned the photo. Fans were quick to compliment Ruth on her new look, with one writing: "Looking fabulous," while another said: "Now that looks very nice, can't wait to see you on TV!"

