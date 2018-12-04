Victoria Beckham's sexy sheer top is far more classy than you might think Only VB could make this work!

We all know that Victoria Beckham can make any trend work for her. She never fails to put her own spin on her outfits and they always have a classic edge - no matter what! On Monday evening, the wife of David Beckham hit the tiles for a night out with her clan - including son Brooklyn, David and younger sister Louise. And what did she wear? A see-through top! And what's more - you could even see her chic black bra through the mesh material. On paper - that doesn't sound like the classiest of ensembles - but VB made it work fabulously - especially as the top was from her own fashion range. Priced at a cool £563, it had a high neckline and gathered sleeves. The former Spice Girl teamed the risque seperate with a pair of black cropped skinny jeans, black stiletto high heels and wore her famous mane slicked back.

VB looked incredible on a night out in London

The fashionista may have just touched down in London town - but she has had the busiest of weeks. She shot her new commercial with sports brand Reebok last week in the Big apple. We loved her NYC wardrobe - our favourite look had to be her incredibly festive red tailored trousers which she teamed with the most gorgeous cream striped jumper that were both part of her current collection.

Also, a day later when she was snapped leaving Soho, the 44-year-old pretty much did the impossible - made a pair of leggings look like a fashion must-have! No, we couldn't believe it either. VB's leggings were made from a textured material, with a stripe running through the centre.

Ok, she didn't add a sweatshirt like perhaps we would have done - but instead a sleek black blazer which will set you back £1692 from her website. The mother-of-four added pointed toe black boots and her current favourite black tote bag. Full marks once again.

