The Carole Effect! Kate Middleton's mum causes high street leather trousers to totally sell out Style runs in the family...

Carole Middleton has been a very busy lady lately! Fresh from her delightful interview with The Telegraph, the mother-of-three has just appeared in an exclusive shoot for Good Housekeeping magazine (which hits newsstands 5 December) and looked incredible in the New Years Eve -themed photographs, rocking a festive red jacket, a simple white camisole and a pair of black trousers with a black leather stripe embossed down the side. These trousers are from US high street brand J.Crew and have just sold out! Called the 'Pixi Pant', the £79.50 trousers actually have a look of leggings but are slightly more structured. The strong fabric holds in the body and we love the statement strip of leather - great if you don't want to go full-on with the racy material. Although you sadly can't purchase them online - there are similar styles available on the brand's site. Move over Kate - there's a new style icon in town!

Carole looked incredible in Good Housekeeping Magazine

In the Telegraph's interview, fashion fans were delighted to see accompanying photographs of the 63-year-old wearing two dresses that looked just like her her eldest daughter's frocks. Michael Middleton's wife wore the fancy numbers in the shoot - and they were both designed by Kate's go-to British label, GOAT.

Carole's trousers from the shoot are by J.Crew

The first was a bright red, knee-length dress with a high-neck, long sleeves with frilled cuffs that looked hugely similar to the one Kate wore back in December 2017 when she arrived in Manchester for the Children's Global Media Summit.

Dress number two was a bit more detailed - made in burgundy, it boasted metallic button detail at the shoulder, which gave it a modern military look. It looked hugely like the ensemble Kate wore back in November 2017 whilst attending the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London. Carole did however confirm that the dresses were not totally "identical".

The full interview appears in the January issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 3 December