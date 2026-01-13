Cat Deeley's chic new dress could be straight out of Princess Kate's closet - shop the look

Cat Deeley and the Princess of Wales share many style similarities, from the trends they gravitate towards to their most-loved labels. While her sartorial choices are a little more eclectic, on Tuesday Cat looked so chic hosting This Morning in an olive green jumper dress that instantly drew comparisons to Kate - and it's the perfect winter office attire.

© @catdeeley Cat Deeley wore the Reiss Harriet dress to host This Morning on Tuesday

Cat's Reiss jumper dress is made from a luxurious and comfortable stretchy rib knit fabric with a high neckline and a pleated midi skirt. It comes in a gorgeous olive green and features crest-embossed press-studs at the shoulders. Retailing for £190/$330, it's available to shop in every size from XS-XL.

Endlessly versatile, the jumper dress could be styled with knee-high boots - from black to tan like Cat's pair from LK Bennett. You could also add stiletto heels or even dress it down with a pair of trainers.

Cat's look reminds me of the green jumper dress from Mango that Princess Kate wore back in 2022. I love how she styled it with a matching longline coat for the perfect tonal outfit. The midi dress was also made from a rib knit fabric and featured a high neckline.

Kate Middleton wore the Mango midi dress on a royal engagement in Middlesex

If you love Cat's look but you're shopping for something slightly more affordable, Boden has a similar jumper dress for £149. The popular piece gets five-star reviews and is made from a soft and cosy cotton-wool blend. It has a flattering fit-and-flare shape, which is designed to fall mid-calf, and also features gold button detail.

Princess Kate has been pictured wearing a jumper dress on several occasions, from a navy blue piece from CeFinn to a winter white ensemble by Victoria Beckham. She often adds a belt to break up the dress and cinch her waist, completing the look with heels and a longline coat. So easy to throw on and go, they're a staple for every capsule wardrobe.