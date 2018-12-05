Holly Willoughby wows in amazing lacy black shorts on I'm A Celeb We are loving Holly's latest jungle look…

There's no doubt about it - Holly Willoughby is officially our #WCW (Women's Crush Wednesday) in her latest I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! outfit as it's so stylish! The gorgeous blonde bombshell wowed viewers of the popular ITV show in a stunning getup that we need in our lives ASAP. For her latest look, the 37-year-old went for a black shirt by Australian brand Auguste and £315 black lace shorts by Zimmermann which are both currently available online now. Hand-picked by her stylist Angie Smith, the Celebrity Juice panellist shared her newest 'outfit of the day' on her Instagram page and her 4.6 million followers were loving it as they praised her in the comments section.

Holly's latest look was a classic black combo

Speaking of Instagram - Holy recently spoke out about how she feels being one of the nation's most popular social media influencers. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO! "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

The This Morning host has been rocking a more designer-led wardrobe in the jungle but on Tuesday evening we were pleasantly surprised to see the Dancing on Ice host working a checked shirt by La Redoute which set her back just £39.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's daughter twins with her mum in copycat outfit

Holly did decide to keep in with her luxury edge though - she sported a mixed denim and PVC skirt by Ellary, which retails online for £485 and she paired the ensemble with a pair of £255 Grenson boots. The boots in question have become a bit of a sensation - selling out online in black and tan. Oh how we wish it was warmer so we could step out in pair with our denim skirt, too!

READ: The £5 eye cream that Holly Willoughby uses to stop her looking tired in the jungle