Tess Daly's 'Sparkle' jumper is exactly what you need for Christmas jumper day And it's a high street steal...

Tess Daly appeared on the Lorraine Show on Thursday morning and we have to say - her modern take on the Christmas jumper is just too fabulous not to share! The Strictly Come Dancing host looked incredible as she sat on the famous sofa opposite Lorraine Kelly and fans went mad for her camel-toned, high necked knit which was from high street store River Island. Priced at £36, the design is true to its name - it has sparkly thread running all the way through it. The wife of Vernon Kay teamed her festive number with a pair of black jeans, and black boots with a coordinating gold sparkly heel. And if gold isn't for you - it also comes in a pretty pastel pink with the words 'ooh la la' on the front.

Tess looked amaizng on the Lorraine show

We have been loving the mother-of-two's on-screen wardrobe lately - especially on Saturday evenings when she presents the glittering BBC show. Last week, the 49-year-old got us in the Christmas spirit with her burgundy velvet dress which is ideal for our work Christmas party. It was from luxury high street store Reiss, priced at £160, and the rich, berry-toned number looked super-glam with its close-fitting, slim cut, long sleeves and an on-trend high neckline.

£36, River Island

We particularly loved the on-trend ruched detail at the shoulder and waist that gave Tess a very streamlined look.

MORE: Loved Tess Daly's Victoria Beckham dress on Strictly? Here's how to get 40% off

The TV star was clearly loving velvet that day - she added pink velvet shoes from Gina and large statement hoops from the Hoop Station. Her look was hand-picked by James Yardley, who also turns his hands to Tom Daly, Caroline Flack and Katie Piper.

READ: Tess Daly gives us a peek inside her makeup bag

Tess often heads to Reiss for her clothes - she is frequently snapped in their designs. Earlier in November, Tess wore a fabulous glitzy party dress by the brand, which she wore to a launch party of her and Kelly Hoppen's Prince's Trust charity candles at London's Fortnum & Mason store.