Sam Faiers twins with her baby girl in cute angel wing swimsuits – see the photo

We're suckers for a mum and daughter twinning moment and we couldn't help go 'aww' at Samantha Faiers latest Instagram snap. The Mummy Diaries star and former TOWIE actress posted the most adorable photograph of herself and her one-year-old baby girl Rosie on an idyllic beach the Maldives. In the picture we can see Sam and Rosie wearing identical white swimsuits with the sweetest angle wing straps. We love! Isn't matching mum and babywear just the cutest? Sam had just celebrated her 28th birthday with her partner Paul Knightley and their two children at the dream holiday destination. She posted: "28 and flying into 2019," referencing her cool wings.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Sam Faiers

Samantha looks absolutely stunning in the snap, showing off that golden tan against her bright white swimsuit. The swimwear is by Lovekini Beachwear and is currently available to buy online. It's fairly pricey: £164 for an adult swimsuit and £112 for the child's version. The beachwear is totally gorgeous though and makes a beautiful photo.

Photo credit: lovekini.com.tr

Sam's Instagram followers loved the outfits just as much as we did, with one posting: "Omg these are cute! Where they from please xx." Another wrote: "Absolutely amazing #motheranddaughtergoals xx." One fan added: "Where are your costumes from please? Love the matching outfits."

A few days earlier, the TV star shared another snap of herself and Rosie in different matching costumes by the same label. She wrote: "A Dream Come True. Twinning with my daughter." The white swimsuits with romantic pink rose ruffles are gorgeous and another beach win. Top marks Sam!

