Stacey Solomon's New Year's Eve pyjamas are divine – and you can still buy them The Loose Women star nailed sleepwear chic on New Year's Eve

We're totally loving Stacey Solomon's plan for 2019! The Loose Women panellist shared her new year's resolutions with her Instagram fans and we wholly support her realistic ideas. Sitting on a table in her new home surrounded by champagne and chocolates, the star posted a sweet message, revealing: "Start as you mean to go on... I’ll be spending most of 2019... In my pj’s, eating my favourite things, staring at the love of my life. So that’s what I’m doing tonight to bring in the New Year." Stacey is seen gazing at her beau, TV presenter Joe Swash, looking super stylish in some satin blush pink and black pyjamas by cool label Victoria's Secret paired with glam drop earrings. Fab unicorn slippers too Stacey! Now that's how to do sleepwear chic.

Photo credit: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

New Year's Eve is always overhyped so Stacey's relaxed-yet-stylish night in is so refreshing. Champers, choccie, gorgeous man and slinky PJs. – what more could you ask for? The former X Factor singer's Instagram fans adored her stunning nightwear too, with one posting: "May everyone's PJ's be as elegant as your's, Stacey!" Another said: "LOVE your PJ's! Do you know if anywhere is still stocking them???"

Photo credit: victoriassecret.com

Well good news, HELLO! readers, because Victoria's Secret is still selling the Satin PJ in Heritage Patchwork on their website. The pyjama set come in three lengths: short, regular and long and sizes range from XS to XL. Now, they are a tad pricey at £82.45 but every girl needs some gorgeous slinky sleepwear in their wardrobe, surely?

The VS website says the PJs are 'lightweight for year-round wear' so not just a winter wear. Here's praying they go on sale soon!

