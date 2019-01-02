Victoria Beckham just took a leaf out of Meghan Markle's book with her latest outfit The wife of David Beckham's dress has a royal edge...

On New Year's Eve, Victoria Beckham brought the glam factor with her outfit as she enjoyed celebrations at Soho Farmhouse. The former Spice Girl wore a classic dress that had a subtle,sexy twist - a black tuxedo frock from her own collection. The mini dress had lovely wide lapels, long sleeves and a silky texture and is timeless design that could be worn again. Its priced at a cool £1,300 and is currently available online in all sizes. We couldn't help but think of a certain Duchess of Sussex when VB stepped out in this number. Prince Harry's wife is partial to a tux, having worn tailored suits and tuxedo dresses on lots of occasions. Perhaps the mother-of-four has looked to the royal for fashion inspiration?

VB looked as stylish as ever on NYE

Duchess Meghan is a longtime fan of Victoria Beckham's designs, having worn her label countless times. The last time we saw the former Suits star wearing a VB creation was Christmas Day when the pregnant royal made the walk to church in Sandringham with her husband Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family for the festive service.

£1300, Victoria Beckham

The 37-year-old wowed the crowd, decked out in a lovely navy coat and boots by the VB's label. She even carried the brand's £1550 structured 'Powder' box bag which is available to pre order online now.

Victoria attended Meghan and Harry's wedding in May, and said of the nuptials: "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him."

When asked whether she felt nervous, Victoria - who also attended Prince William and Kate's nuptials in 2011 - told the Evening Standard: "I wasn't nervous, no. I was just really honoured to have been invited. I would have been nervous if it had been my day."

