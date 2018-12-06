You have to see Amal Clooney's beautiful navy and white gown – we want one! The wife of George Clooney just wowed in this elegant dress

Amal Clooney rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her style choices and the human rights lawyer just turned heads in another stunning dress. Amal stepped out with her actor husband George Clooney on Wednesday evening in New York for the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards, followed by a trip to trendy restaurant Cipriani. The couple looked fabulous together, with Amal wearing a gorgeous navy and white floor-length gown by high end brand J. Mendel with quite the price tag at £5090. George looked dapper as ever in a smart tux with bow tie as he held Amal's hand lovingly.

We absolutely love this dress! Those stylish spaghetti straps, the on-trend two tone colours and that elegant pleated skirt are so now. Then there's the super sexy plunging sweetheart neckline and tiered frill bodice – stunning!

MORE: Tess Daly's 'Sparkle' jumper is exactly what you need for Christmas jumper day

Amal's beauty look was spot on as usual. The mum-of-two went for strong shades, accentuating her eyes with some bold liner and mascara and using a bright rouge hue on her lips. The lawyer's voluminous hair added that extra wow factor, with cascading waves falling over her shoulders.

MORE: The Carole Effect! Kate Middleton's mum causes high street leather trousers to totally sell out

Loading the player...

George and Amal famously attended the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018, with Amal wowing in a gorgeous mustard yellow dress and hat by designer Stella McCartney. Her personal style is simply spot on and this latest dress is another fashion win. Now, where can we get £5k?

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.