Super-toned Vogue Williams is fabulous in floral mini-dress for a night off baby duties The model showed off her svelte physique at London's Sketch club

Ok, how does Vogue Williams look so incredible only two months after giving birth? The model and DJ stepped out on Wednesday evening to attend the ES Insider launch party at Mayfair's Sketch restaurant, totally wowing in this cute red and black floral mini-dress. The wife of former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews looked radiant and super toned in the outfit, which she teamed with some black heels and chic drop earrings for that extra touch of glamour. Vogue's dress is by the label CMEO Collective and is available to buy online for £177 at fashionbunker.com. We adore the vibrant print and on-trend puff sleeves.

Vogue nailed her beauty look too, wearing her light brunette locks in a casual up-do and going for an edgy makeup style. The new mum showcased well-defined brows, nude lips and accentuated her eyes with a sweep of electric blue eyeliner below her lower lashes.

The model regularly updates her Instagram page with snaps of her latest outfits, from athleisure get-ups to daytime dresses. Vogue also posts details of her workout routine which includes running and a combination of squats, lunges and plank exercises. Just where does she find the energy? Her husband Spencer did recently reveal that their son Theodore is an exceptionally good baby so maybe that's the secret.

Vogue recently told HELLO! how she maintained her exercise regime throughout her pregnancy – even to the day before she was induced – for helping her at the birth. Vogue explained: "It definitely helped. 100 per cent. People had said to me how giving birth is like a marathon, and because I did train throughout the pregnancy I think it gave me that extra energy that I needed." She added: "I think it was just all bump really, and at nine pounds he was quite a big baby."

