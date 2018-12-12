We're in love with Stacey Solomon's Christmas jumper – and it's only £15 from Primark! The Loose Women panellist has worn the ultimate glam festive jumper

Stacey Solomon is giving us all the Christmas feels with her latest Instagram post! The lovely Loose Women panellist has shared a snap of herself in a gorgeous festive outfit and her fans are going wild over it. The down to earth presenter posted the snap of herself looking super festive beside her amazing girlie Christmas tree – she's got baby pink bows and baubles (love you Stacey!) – and she looks stunning in her cosy winter jumper. The star's ivory top features a cute silver sequinned 'LOVE' slogan on the front – just the glitz a gal needs in December. The best bit? Stacey's jumper is only £15 from Primark. Amazing.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Stacey Solomon

Stacey wrote: "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.... well at least if the three wise men rode in on unicorns and the manger was set in a candy pink glitter Inn... sounds exactly right to me. Off to watch the Queen of Christmas sing me in to a Christmas oblivion for the next two hours. @mariahcarey. All outfit details are @primark."

Photo credit: primark.com

Man, we love it when a celeb wears a top that's not only affordable but a complete bargain. We're expecting a sell out on this one HELLO! readers. The fabulous top is called the Ivory Embellished Slogan Jumper, available at your nearest Primark.

The busy mum-of-two received scores of compliments on her outfit and Christmas decorations from her followers. One told her: "I want that jumper @staceysolomon." Another said: "Love the jumper - I have one too much to my 13 year old daughters horror!" One posted: "This so fun all the way."

Stacey's fans were also a touch obsessed with her new dark hair colour, with one telling her: "Loving your tree! Your hair looks amazing dark too! @staceysolomon xx." We have to agree. The former X Factor star really suits her new dark locks and we love how her smoky eye makeup and dark brows works with her hair shade to create a strong beauty look.

Happy Christmas Stacey!

