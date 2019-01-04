Charlotte Hawkins shocks fans with a surprising new look that we've never seen before The Good Morning Britain star switches it up

Charlotte Hawkins is known for her ladylike glamour on Good Morning Britain. Styled by Debbie Harper, she sticks to the same chic formula - floral dresses, pencil skirts and the occasional jumpsuit. So, you can imagine our surprise on Friday, when she stepped out in a pair of culottes! We have never seen the former Strictly Come Dancing star rock this look before and do you know what, we rather like it. Charlotte's culottes are from Whistles and they are cut in a funky, high-waist shape with a metallic zip. She added directional high heel shoe boots from New Look and a patterned blouse from Hobbs. The mother-of-one took to Instagram to share her latest look and wrote: "A rare appearance of trousers today on @gmb!! Culottes @thisiswhistles Top @hobbslondon Shoeboots @newlook Make-up @gemma_aldous_slee Styling @Debbie dresses Hair @cj_v.hair #culottes #gmbstyle #studiostyle #gmb #goodmorningbritain"

Charlotte has certainly kicked off 2019 in style - we especially loved her red hot look she wore on the show on Wednesday. The TV host looked sensational in the vibrant red number which boasted a directional striped print and a sexy thigh-high split.

The sassy red number is by high street favourite Lipsy and you can buy it on the Next website for £58. Obligatory nude high heels were added into the mix, and the blonde beauty's hair was full of curls, no doubt the result of a bouncy blow dry.

The Classic FM star always looks fresh and glowing despite her early starts and she thinks that is all down to a good skincare routine.

She credits the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm as one of her faves and told The Express: "On Good Morning Britain I wear a lot of makeup and it’s important to cleanse your skin well at the end of each day. In the mornings I use Dermologica Special Cleansing Gel."

