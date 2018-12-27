Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins heads to Next for the perfect red lace dress New Year's Eve inspo...

Charlotte Hawkins was back to work on Thursday morning to sit back in her regular spot on Good Morning Britain. The 43-year-old looked gorgeous as she posed in front of the GMB Christmas tree in a red lace dress from Next. The high-street frock is priced at £48, and unfortunately it didn’t go down in price for the Boxing Day sale. The red party number would be the perfect choice for your New Year’s Eve outfit, and you could style it up exactly like Charlotte and wear a pair of glittery metallic shoes - Charlotte’s are from Dune.

Charlotte took to Instagram to share her look for the day

Charlotte's dress is still available in all sizes on Next's website - and it also comes in black

Charlotte posted a photo on Christmas Day wearing a reindeer onesie as she posed with her three-year-old daughter, Ella Rose. The gorgeous toddler was on her mum’s shoulders beaming with joy after receiving a visit from Santa. Charlotte captioned the photo: “MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! #santasbeen #christmasishere #christmasonesie #merrychristmas #christmasday.”

For Charlotte’s Good Morning Britain outfits, she turns to Debbie Harper - the fashion stylist she shares with fellow GMB ladies Kate Garraway, Laura Tobin, and Susanna Reid.

On the morning show, Charlotte and her fellow GMB hosts - and guests - discussed the debate of regifting, and whether it’s acceptable or not. They also had a case of the giggles when guest Joe Swash mispronounced Sandra Bullock's name with a hilarious effect.