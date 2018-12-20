You can now get a copy of Holly Willoughby's sold-out Grenson boots for £32 Roll up, roll up

If there's something we can all agree on, it has to be that Holly Willoughby gave us serious #outfitgoals throughout the entire series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this year. She wore fabulous florals, made denim cut-offs look chic, styled out neckerchiefs but most notably, made leather hiking boots positively desirable. Almost every evening the star sported a pair, sometimes from Kooples, sometimes by French fashion house Maje but mostly by British heritage footwear designers, Grenson. Of course, the Grenson pair in question, the Nanette, that retails for a casual £295.00 sold out online and across the country instantly but we have good news for you. High street favourite Forever 21 have only gone and made a flawless dupe of them and they cost a fraction of the price.

Retailing for just £32.00, they come in black leather and feature gorgeous detailing. In traditional hiking style, they have eyelets which allows you to lace-them up at the front but in less traditional hiking style, they are firmly fashionable with a gorgeous red stitch around the sole which matches the vibrant laces. Ankle length and with a slightly raised heel, they're the perfect boot to pair with a dress, skirt or under jeans or trousers for a more casual look.

Forever 21 Faux Leather Combat Boots, £32.00

Since arriving back in the UK, admittedly Holly has traded her much sought-after jungle style for something a little more glamorous. Why? Well, because she's kicking off Dancing on Ice with Philip Schofield, of course. In the pairs most recent Instagram picture, she can be seen wearing a celebrity-ready scarlet gown by Rebecca de Ravenel which features a fabulous black bow on the shoulder. Glamorous indeed, right?