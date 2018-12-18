Holly Willoughby looks like an actual movie star in the ultimate Christmas dress Wow, wow, WOW

Holly Willoughby is back! Fresh from her Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! stint, the blonde beauty took to the ice with her partner in crime Phillip Schofield and just you wait until you see her dress. The mother-of-three couldn't look more glamorous if she tried - rocking a breathtaking festive red, full-length, asymmetric gown that had an enormous black bow on the shoulder by high end brand Rebecca de Ravenel. As part of the official photocall at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink for the upcoming show, the This Morning co-host matched her red lipstick with her £1425 frock and her entire ensemble just screamed Hollywood glam. She added black strappy sandals and her icy blonde hair looked coiffed to perfection.

Holly looked red hot in her amazing full-length gown

Red is a great colour on the Celebrity Juice star - it warms up her skin tone and certainly packs a powerful punch. Speaking to HELLO! at the press launch of her sellout Marks & Spencer range, Holly had some advice for her fans that always feel safest when wearing black.

£1425, Rebecca de Ravenel

"Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all," she said.

Holly, 37, also dropped another tip style top we can all relate to.

On scrapping the anxiety over sizing, she said: "When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

