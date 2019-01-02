Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer pink leopard print dress is on sale and it's selling like hot cakes Catch it before it goes!

There's no doubt about it - 2018 was Holly Willoughby's year. The ITV favourite landed an amazing role co-presenting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and cemented her title as a fully-fledged fashionista. Speaking of fashion, we loved the mother-of-three's edit with Marks & Spencer, which hit headlines when it launched in September. The collection - handpicked by the 37-year-old - was brimming with some amazing buys - from the sellout pink Teddy bear coat to the sequin dress of dreams. A standout piece though, had to be the pink animal print dress, which was an instant hit with shoppers, selling out immediately when Holly stepped out in it. The long-sleeve shirt dress had a flattering pleated skirt with gathered cuffs and was originally online for £49.50. But now, thanks to the illusive January sale, you can now pick it up for £30. Predictably, it's selling out at the speed of light, but there are still a few sizes left online. Run, dont walk!

Holly Willoughby's edit for Marks & Spencer is a huge hit with shoppers

So far, Holly has had four edits with the brand - and each collection featured a hero piece or two.

Holly's dress is now £30 at Marks & Spencer

Speaking at the press launch for the range, the This Morning presenter said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

Loading the player...

It's fitting that lots of pink runs throughout the collection - it is a shade that Holly cant get enough of.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks like an actual movie star in the ultimate Christmas dress

"I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink." Girl Power, Holly!

READ: Marks & Spencer has a mini version of Holly Willoughby's favourite dress - and her daughter will love it