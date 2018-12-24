Holly Willoughby dons pretty pink fairytale dress to wish fans a merry Christmas She looks like she belongs on the top of a Christmas tree

Holly Willoughby has joined her work husband Phillip Schofield to wish fans a merry Christmas in a video posted on her Instagram account. In the short clip you can watch as Holly and Phil sing Deck the Halls together - with a little knowing nod from Holly with the lyric "with boughs of Holly" - very clever, guys!

Holly earlier this year at the Pride of Britain Awards 2018

In the video, Holly is sporting a fairytale dress that we think belongs on a red carpet in 2019 - she looks the belle of the ball in the frothy, one-shouldered pink number.

Holly and Phil's Christmas video message

It’s not the first time we've seen her wear a wow-worthy dress. Earlier this month - in a new promo for Dancing On Ice - Holly wore a va-va-voom red dress which also featured a one-shouldered design. And what’s more, this one ALSO had a huge bow on the sleeve. We’re predicting it now: One-shouldered dresses with bows on will be HUGE in 2019, and you have Holly to thank for it.

Holly's scarlet red number for Dancing on Ice promo

A big talking point this year has been Holly’s style. The 37-year-old graced our TV screens this winter when she stepped in for Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, co-presenting the show with fan favourite Declan Donnelly. Every single night we saw the mum-of-three rock a new look, and introduce us to brand new fashion trends. It’s no secret that she calls on celebrity stylist Angie Smith, and she even travelled with Holly to Australia to help her with her daily looks. In 2019 we’ll see Holly return back to This Morning, but we’ll also see her on our TV screens when she presents Dancing On Ice in January - we predict Angie is busy calling in more princess frocks as we write.

