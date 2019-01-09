Lorraine Kelly's red and pink stripe jumper is a total high street gem Stripey style for the ITV star

On Wednesday, Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on her daily show, rocking a pink and red striped top that gave us all the nautical feels. The 59-year-old's top was from luxury high street store Oliver Bonas and priced at £49.50. The great news is the top is currently available online in all sizes should you wish to invest in her stripy style. The mother-of-one teamed the fancy number with a pink fishtail skirt from ASOS and metallic high heel shoes from Kurt Geiger. We love the pretty colour way - it complimented Lorraine's lovely English rose skin tone perfectly. The TV star even painted her nails the same vibrant red and kept her makeup subtle and glowing.

Lorraine was pretty in pink on Wednesday's show

Stripes are a big hit with Lorraine - she often sports the classic print. In October, the TV veteran looked amazing in a navy blue turtleneck knit, which had white stripes emblazoned across the front.

£49.50, Oliver Bonas

Priced at just £19.50 from Marks & Spencer, the top was part of the brand's hugely popular M&S Collection range and sold out online as soon as the star wore it. Stripes are a timeless trend that always give an outfit a classic edge. Lorraine wore the design with a crisp white pencil skirt by Zara and coordinating navy blue heels from Karen Millen.

HELLO! caught up with Lorraine recently and she told what royal she thinks is the best dressed."Oh I think Meghan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it's a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

