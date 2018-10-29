Lorraine Kelly's velvet dress is the stuff of winter wardrobe dreams We're crushing on this velvet wonder

Lorraine Kelly is back on our screens with a bang after a brief hiatus from the Lorraine show, and she pulled out all the stops with her sartorial style by ticking off some of winter's major fashion trends. On Monday's show, Lorraine wrapped up in a seriously cool velvet floral dress from Studio by Preen at Debenhams. Accented with flowers, the frock also had a fitted, gathered waist to show off her curves and an asymmetrical hemline to take it from safe to stylish. The Renaissance dress, which retails for £89, is still available in all sizes and is the ideal piece to see you through the Christmas party season, taking you from office drinks to bar hopping with friends. Lorraine added a pair of red satin heels with hers but it'd look equally as fashionable with a chunky heeled boot or a strappy sandal.

Lorraine's been tapping into some of this season's most wanted looks in the past few weeks, snapping up the high street's most coveted pieces from a colourful fine knit from Very to Warehouse's zebra print knit dress. The mum-of-one isn't afraid to take a fashion risk either, from a fitted denim midi dress to cobalt blue plunge-necked jumpsuit from Coast.

While Lorraine was off on her hols during the half term break, Carol Vorderman stepped into her shoes to take over the show. While fans praised Carol's presenting skills, it was her choice of wardrobe that got everyone talking. Carol showcased her brilliant fashion sense in a range of stylish ensembles, from a white tee teamed with a white Victoria Beckham skirt to a £35 figure-hugging dress from M&S. She kicked off her week on the Lorraine show in a deliciously plum-coloured leather skirt and a silk pink blouse – topped off with her trusty Christian Louboutins.

