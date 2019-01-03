Lorraine Kelly's leopard print wrap dress is so timeless, you could wear it forever The ITV star looks lush in leopard!

Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Thursday morning rocking the most fabulous leopard print wrap dress. From one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores Hobbs, the Delilah dress comes in four prints but LK kept it on trend, opting to work the animal print option. The dress is cut in an ultra-timeless wrap over design which tied at the waist, giving the 59-year-old the most feminine silhouette. The streamlining frock also had a neat V-neckline and was made in a lovely soft jersey material. Best of all, it's currently in the January sale! Originally priced at £99, it's now online for £69. Every little helps, right? Lorraine teamed her frock with a pair of black high heels from Office and left her jewellery at home.

Lorraine looked incredible rocking the leopard look!

Speaking of Duchess Kate, Lorraine is a big fan of the royal and has even praised Prince William's wife for embracing the high street. During the royal tour of India in 2016 when Kate wowed in a Topshop number, Lorraine told The Express: "Kate often tours wearing all this thousand-pound this, thousand-pound that stuff - and then she wore a wee dress from Topshop for £75 and looked phenomenal."

£69, Hobbs

She added: "She looked really good. When someone like that wears high street, it's great. I think she looks much more comfortable in high street."

In fact, the Scottish star even took inspiration from the royal last month, wowing viewers in a navy blue and white polka-dot dress with contrasting collar and cuffs that looked very much like the the Alessandra Rich number that the Duchess of Cambridge wore in Prince Charles's official 70th birthday portraits. Of course, the only difference was the price! Kate's dress retailed at over £1000 whilst Lorraine's Zara dress set her back just £39.99.

