Lorraine Kelly's satin Next shirt dress is the most flattering frock we've ever seen The ITV veteran stuns in a glam high street gem

Lorraine Kelly looked as fabulous as ever on Wednesday morning as she fronted her ITV chat show and we have to say, her stunning shirt dress is at the top of our wishlist! The 59-year-old TV veteran stepped out in the black silk number which is from Next and part of the brand's current range. Priced at £55, it has a slinky stripe fabric that is effortlessly chic and easy to style - just add high heels and you will be ready to roll. It even comes with a waist defining, built-in belt which creates the most nipped-in silhouette. Lorraine added a pair of nude high heels from Office - the very same £69 pair that Holly Willoughby made famous after rocking them daily on This Morning.

Lorraine looked incredible in her shirt dress

On Monday, the mother-of-one showed us exactly how to pick up a fashion bargain - stepping out in the floral dress of dreams that turned out to be a £15 sale bargain from Topshop.

£55, Next

Nothing like a January sale steal is there? The multicoloured number is cut in an on-trend midi length, with ruched detail at the waist and voluminous sleeves that are tailored at the cuffs. You could wear it to a party and the office. Not bad for under £20 right? The good news for shoppers is it is still online but only in a few sizes, so don't delay if you want this frock in your life.

Last month, Lorraine wore a retro-inspired dress from Zara which boasted a ruffled skirt, long sleeves and a polo neck top. The Scottish star teamed it with a pair of black ankle boots from Kurt Geiger. Some viewers made some negative remarks on the outfit, with one Twitter user writing: "Not being nasty but a tad too short I think". However, the upfront star responded by saying: "To be honest I thought that too – but as it is nearly Xmas I hoped I would get away with it!" We couldn't agree more Ms. Kelly.

