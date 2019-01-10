Holly Willoughby mixes leopard print and red - sending fans into a frenzy A stunning fashion combo for the This Morning star

Holly Willoughby wore the leopard print pleated skirt of our dreams on Thursday morning, and quite frankly, we are obsessed! The 37-year-old stepped out in a glam red crew-neck jumper by the Duchess of Sussex's favourite high street store J.Crew, and the leopard print number was from Warehouse and priced at £49. As soon as Holly shared her daily 'outfit of the day' snap with her 5 million Instagram fans, they rushed to the comment section to give their verdict on her latest look. One follower wrote: "Love her and love the skirt!" another added: "Leopard and red! Love it."

This is the mother-of-three's first week back on This Morning following her stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and her long overdue Christmas break - and it has definitely been the week of fabulous skirts!

On Monday, Holly kicked off the New Year wearing a stunning, paisley printed number by Reiss which cost £155. On Wednesday, she wore a stylish separate yet again - this time in the form of a sumptuous nude suede pencil skirt by Karen Millen which cost £350. One thing she hasn't been seen without though - is her trademark nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi - and what's more, her £500 shoes are the same pair loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. You're in good company Holly...

As always, super-stylist Angie Smith is behind the Celebrity Juice star's on-screen wardrobe. Holly doesn't work with any other stylist and appears to trust Angie implicitly. She even credits Angie in introducing her to trousers!

Holly revealed to HELLO! that she will forever be thankful to her stylist for showing her the beauty of high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser. Then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

