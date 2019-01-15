Lorraine Kelly's chain-print dress is a total Dorothy Perkins bargain What a bargain!

Lorraine Kelly's wardrobe is packed with timeless pieces. From her favourite nude high heel shoes and her tailored shirt dresses to her sleek black trousers, the 59-year-old's outfits will definitely last the test of time. On Tuesday, the TV veteran looked fabulous, rocking a black chain-print dress with gold and red detail. Glamorous, right? The tie-side frock distinctively reminded us of the iconic Versace print which also features gold chains. Best of all, this designer-inspired number doesn't come with a purse-busting price tag; it will set you back just £32 from high street favourite Dorothy Perkins. Mother-of-one Lorraine teamed the statement number with black tights and high heel boots by Kurt Geiger.

We loved Lorraine's Versace-style dress

It seems that the ITV host is loving eye-catching prints right now. On Monday's show, Lorraine rocked an incredible, bright green zebra-print dress by Topshop.

£32, Dorothy Perkins

Priced at £49, it featured long sleeves, a cinching waistband, puffed shoulders, ruched detailing on the skirt and a flattering V-neckline. The shape of the frock complimented her shape and the bold shade of the dress complimented her brunette colouring perfectly. It has sadly sold out since LK wore it - proving she is fashion force for shoppers.

The TV veteran is widely applauded for her on-point outfits and is a great role model for women in their fifties. The Scottish star works alongside Mark Heyes who gives style advice during the show.

Speaking to The Daily Record, the stylist said he thinks Lorraine looks better than ever. "Lorraine is the ultimate style icon. She doesn't look 40, never mind 50. She has a sedate, classic fashion sense, which ensures she never looks brash. She has a great pair of pins on her and these days, she is not frightened to get them out."