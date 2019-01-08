Lorraine Kelly's £15 snakeskin dress may just be the fashion bargain of 2019 What a style steal!

Lorraine Kelly has a great ability to find some incredible fashion bargains, which she often showcases on her daily shows. On Tuesday, the 59-year-old once again dazzled in a frock that looked far more expensive than it actually was - a snakeskin shirt dress that set her back just £15 from online brand Nasty Gal. The sleek shape featured a V-neckline, was cut in a flattering wrap design and had a tie belt at the waist. Cute! Originally priced at £30, it has now been slashed to half price which makes it even better, right? Keeping it classic, the Scottish star added black high heel shoes into the mix.

Lorraine looked incredible in her snakeskin dress

Animal prints appear to be a favourite of the mother-of-one. Last week, the TV star opted for a wrap dress once again, this time from Hobbs.

£15, Nasty Gal

The £69 'Delilah' dress was made in a soft jersey material and boasted a gorgeous leopard print. Lorraine knows her shapes - this number was once again a streamlining design with the same neat V-neckline and tie wrap waist.

TV veteran Lorraine always looks fresh faced despite her early starts and refreshingly,, shuns plastic surgery in favour of the natural look. She told The Telegraph: "People can do whatever they like – it’s their face, their body. Personally I wouldn't, because I've seen too many horror stories. I interviewed Meryl Streep recently. She looked beautiful because she hasn’t been "Frankensteined", but just grown older in a really graceful and elegant way. She toddled in with no entourage and said: "I've eaten a croissant, is it all over my face?"

She also lifted the lid on her trademark brunette hair, which is very important to her. "It makes a real difference to how you look and feel. The main thing is making sure it’s in good condition. As you age, the colour and texture changes, so you need to think about that. But it’s about wee subtle changes, not giant ones."