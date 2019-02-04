Holly Willoughby's denim dress is something every women needs in their wardrobe Denim dreaming!

Holly Willoughby's wardrobe is just on another level right now! Fresh from her Sunday night, show-stopping bridal dress she wore on Dancing on Ice, the mother-of-three went back to casual on Monday morning, wowing viewers in a stunning denim midi dress by high street store Warehouse. The £46 frock boasted full-length sleeves, buttons from the collar to the flattering midi hem and front flap pockets. Holly, 37, decided to fasten the buttons up to the top and added her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi. The dress is currently available online in all sizes - but because it's such a staple item that would suit all body shapes, we're not sure how long it will be before it sells out…

We loved Holly's denim dress

Speaking about Holly's love for denim - the TV star is fronting her new edit with Marks & Spencer which focuses on jeans, denim skirts and even boiler suits.

£46, Warehouse

Speaking about her newest venture, Holly said: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too." She added: "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season.

Whether it's a new dress or a new lipstick, all eyes are on Holly. We noticed on Sunday that the Celebrity Juice star had a secret - yet subtle - haircut! Sharing her new, choppier 'do on Instagram

(which looked shorter) she wrote: "Thank you cilerpeksah_hairstylist for my little chop tonight... @patsyoneillmakeup as always you are Wonder Woman, thank you!"

