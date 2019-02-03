Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice dress could be her best one yet Want this frock? You better get your skates on...

Holly Willoughby has smashed it once again with her Dancing on Ice dress on Sunday 3 February. The 37-year-old joined co-host Phillip Schofield to present the weekly ice skating show, and after last week’s ravishing red number by Sassi Holford, we’re pleased to see her rocking something completely different and whimsical, which looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale. Her blush pink frock was from The Wedding Club, and it featured tulle, floral details. It suited the blonde beauty perfectly and she looked happy and confident wearing it.

Holly took to Instagram to share an image of her TV look, and thanked her resident glam squad. For those of you who don't know, this includes fashion stylist Angie Smith, hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

If you want to copy Holly’s dress, we have to warn you, it doesn’t come cheap! Priced at £xxxx, this dress could be ideal for a special occasion. Make like Holly and team it with xxxxx shoes.

Holly’s Dancing on Ice looks are very different to her work day uniform on This Morning, where she’s often in high-waisted trousers, midi skirt and the coolest plaid dresses. For DOI it's all about the figure hugging floor length dresses, and we've even seen her flash some skin. Remember that Jenny Packham number? Divine.

Want to know who Holly's style icons are? Well, they are often her guests on This Morning: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett," Holly once told HELLO!

