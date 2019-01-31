Holly Willoughby just took a major style tip from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle A royally-approved shade!

Holly Willoughby's This Morning wardrobe has been on fire lately, and on Thursday's show, the 37-year-old wore the most dazzling burgundy dress. The £169 frock is from high street store Whistles and is cut in a lovely fit and flare silhouette. The flattering midi length has flared, short sleeves and a detachable tie belt which showed off Holly's enviable figure. The best news is it is currently available online now in all sizes. Holly added a pair of high heel shoes by L.K.Bennett and even switched up her standard 'Outfit of the Day' post, by turning to the side and smiling happily at the camera.

Berry nice, Holly!

Berry tones are big news this season and have even had the royal seal of approval. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a fabulous berry-toned Paule Ka skirt suit at the University College London in November and the same day, Prince Harry's wife the Duchess of Sussex wore a lovely burgundy coat by Club Monaco at the Hubb Community Kitchen. Twinning is winning, right?

£169, Whistles

Celebrity Juice star Holly is a big fan of Kate. When asked who she'd choose to be stranded on a desert island for a week, the mum-of-three revealed she'd take two royal family members including Prince William's wife. "I'm gonna go for Kate Middleton, because I'm slightly obsessed with her anyway. So I reckon if I get her on a desert Island I can kind of ask her all the stuff I need to know," she told The Sun.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks incredible in Warehouse dress on This Morning and you can buy it now

And last year, the TV star even predicted Meghan's wedding dress to HELLO! ahead of the royal wedding and was pretty spot on! "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic."

READ: Holly Willoughby's stylist gives a rare glimpse inside her home