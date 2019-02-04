Holly Willoughby surprises fans with secret haircut Did you spot it?

Holly Willoughby looked as gorgeous as ever as she presented Dancing on Ice on Sunday. Fans fawned over her princess-like pink dress which fit perfectly in with the Fairytale theme of the show. However, fans may have missed that Holly, 37, had a haircut! The stunning ITV favourite - who is known for her gorgeous blonde locks - confesses in an up-close snap that she had a few inches taken off. "Thank you cilerpeksah_hairstylist for my little chop tonight... @patsyoneillmakeup as always you are Wonder Woman, thank you!" Ciler Peksah has been working with the This Morning star for a long time and has amassed quite a following on social media. Holly’s fans love to see what products the mother-of-three uses, and Ciler helpfully lists everything.

Holly had the chop!

She wrote: "Tonight I cut an inch and a half and @hollywilloughby‘s hair is back to #full #bouncy #cleancut #bob #blonde #healthy #hair #sharpe #waveyhair #hairstylist #hairstyles #haircolor #haircuts/ using @hottoolspro size 32” tong @batiste_hair to give fluffiness, @oribeuk to give texture , @bumbleandbumbleuk powder to give root lift."

Pret-a-Powder, £23, Bumble & bumble

The Celebrity Juice star is the face of Garnier Nutrisse and even told her 5 million Instagram fans that she does indeed use the brand's 10.01 hair dye to keep her mane fresh and vibrant. Holly said: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES."

£1.99, Batiste

She added: "I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde. And it did and I was completely surprised.

So the answer to that is yes I do and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

