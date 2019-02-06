Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit has two very clever links to Kate Middleton Did you spot them?

Holly Willoughby looked her typically stylish self on Wednesday, wowing viewers of This Morning in the most fabulous red leather skirt. From designer brand Kate Spade, the midi-length number cost a cool £595 and is available online now. Yes, the skirt was a majorly pricey but we loved how it was styled - with a £32 crew-neck blue jumper from high street favourite Warehouse. The colour-block look was such a chic getup for the mother-of-three, especially as she left her accessories at home - letting the skirt do all the talking. As always, she added her favourite nude high heels from Gianvito Rossi.

Holly wore TWO of Duchess Kate's favourite brands on This Morning

It's surprising how much Holly's latest on-screen outfit links to the Duchess of Cambridge. One, the wife of Prince William is a big fan of Kate Spade, having worn the label before, and two, she has the same nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi that Holly was rocking.

In fact the £499 suede heels are a firm favourite of Kate's and she most recently wore them on the steps of the Lindo Wing on 23 April last year when she introduced little Prince Louis to the world.

Kate and Holly have quite a lot in common if you think about it. Kate is 37, has three children - two boys an a little girl. Holly is also 37, has three children - two boys and one girl!

Both women have a penchant for nude high heels and love both high street AND designer clothes, from L.K.Bennett, Hobbs and Whistles to Zara and Erdem.

And last year, Celebrity Juice star Holly told The Sun she wouldn't mind be stuck on a desert Island with the royal! "I'm gonna go for Kate Middleton, because I'm slightly obsessed with her anyway. So I reckon if I get her on a desert Island I can kind of ask her all the stuff I need to know."

