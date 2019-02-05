Holly Willoughby has a Marilyn Monroe moment in green mini dress HW looked a dream in green...

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Tuesday morning in a sharp green dress by French label Claudie Pierlot which is priced at £239. The pretty frock had a swishy, ra-ra hem, a belted waist and 37-year-old Holly looked stunning as she danced around in the dress. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, she added her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and her trademark blonde hair was flicked out, giving it a relaxed vibe. Styled as always by Angie Smith, Holly's latest look generated lots of interest and fans were quick to offer their praise, with one follower writing: "Wow this dress! Nice one Holly!"

We loved Holl's green mini dress

The TV star has had a subtle makeover recently on Sunday night, ahead of her appearance on Dancing on Ice, the TV host showed off her new hair 'do which had a few inches taken off.

£239, Claudie Pierlot

Sharing a smouldering, up-close shot of her new locks, she wrote: "Thank you cilerpeksah_hairstylist for my little chop tonight... @patsyoneillmakeup as always you are Wonder Woman, thank you!"

Get the look for less: £15, Apricot

Ciler, who has worked with Holly for quite some time, listed everything she had used on the TV star and how she cut her mane. "Tonight I cut an inch and a half and @hollywilloughby's hair is back to #full #bouncy #cleancut #bob #blonde #healthy #hair #sharpe #waveyhair #hairstylist #hairstyles #haircolor #haircuts/ using @hottoolspro size 32” tong @batiste_hair to give fluffiness, @oribeuk to give texture , @bumbleandbumbleuk powder to give root lift."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

The mum-of-three always praises her glam squad - the trio of ladies she turns to for every TV appearance, red carpet outing or magazine photo shoot.

MORE: Holly Willoughby surprises fans with secret haircut

"I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

READ: Holly Willoughby just wore the most amazing tartan coat and we nearly missed it