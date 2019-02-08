Lorraine Kelly's monochrome jumpsuit would suit every woman's body shape OK, we need this wardrobe staple ASAP...

Lorraine Kelly finished her working week on a high on Friday, wowing viewers of her show in the most dazzling jumpsuit by high street store Warehouse. The wide-legged, short-sleeved all-in-one was made in classic black with a contrasting white brushstroke print. Priced at £44.25, its part of the brand's latest collection and currently available online now in all sizes. The 59-year-old jazzed up the look with red high heel stiletto shoes from Aldo and as always, Lorraine kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the striking outfit take centre stage. This jumpsuit is a staple item that would suit any body shape, due to its relaxed cut and tapered waist. "Fabulous as always. You get younger every day!" one viewer wrote on Instagram.

£44.25, Warehouse

Lorraine works alongside celebrity stylist Mark Hayes who presents the fashion segment of the show alongside the Scottish star. On his profile that features on the ITV website, Mark spills the beans on what it's really like working with the legendary LK….

"I love the fact everyday is different; whether it's trawling the high street for the latest trend, or meeting up and getting fashion tips from the latest celeb in town. Working London Fashion Week and, of course, the makeovers we’ve done are amazing. And not forgetting working with my Lorraine, we get on so well and she’s such a great friend."

Speaking to The Daily Record, the stylist also remarked that he thinks Lorraine looks better than ever. "Lorraine is the ultimate style icon. She doesn't look 40, never mind 50. She has a sedate, classic fashion sense, which ensures she never looks brash. She has a great pair of pins on her and these days, she is not frightened to get them out."

