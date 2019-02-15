Christine Lampard's springtime floral dress is a John Lewis bargain The wife of Frank Lampard looks blooming gorgeous

Christine Lampard is back from her maternity leave looking better than ever. Wowing Loose Women viewers, the 40-year-old wife of former footballer Frank stunned in a blooming lovely floral dress from mid-range brand Ghost. And we have the best news for admirers of this springtime delight - you can purchase it from John Lewis for an affordable £48, down from the original price of £120. Bargain! The fancy design is made in comfortable crêpe material and boasts a high collar, which features matching covered buttons, and a keyhole fastening at the back. We love the flattering fit and it's the kind of number you could wear to both a party and the office.

Christine looked fabulous in florals

The mother-of-one has certainly had a banger of a wardrobe this week. On Wednesday's show, the ITV favourite rocked a stunning blue frock which looked like it may have been a designer number, but no, it was actually from Monsoon.

£48, Ghost @ John Lewis

The Celleni midi dress was covered in a pretty star and heart print which gave it a super feminine edge. Leaving her obligatory nude high heels at home, the mum of one teamed the dress with a pair of knee high boots. Sexy!

WATCH: Christine Talks pregnancy on Lorraine

Christine's looks this week were put together by Mother Shoppers, - LW's resident stylists. However normally, the Irish-born presenter turns to Angie Smith for choosing her on-screen looks. "I work really closely with Angie," the Loose Women co-host explained "and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant" she remarked.

Maybe Mother Shoppers stepped in as Angie is super busy right now; not only has she been styling Holly Willoughby for Dancing on Ice and This Morning, but also Spice Girls Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton.

